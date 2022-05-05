ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber's wife: "Stroke was scary"

By LORENZO CIOTTI
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber's wife and nephew of actor Alec Baldwin, recounted the details of the stroke that hit her a month ago: "I began to feel a strange sensation in my right arm and numbness in my fingertips. When my husband asked me what I had I realized...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Wedding
