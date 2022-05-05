Dow plunges more than 1,000 points in Wall Street's worst day of the year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling toward its lowest point in more than a year Monday as renewed worries about China’s economy on pile on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. The S&P 500 was 1.8% lower in early trading after...
Global markets fell sharply on Monday as fears over rising inflation and a slowdown in China’s export growth fuelled worries about the health of the world economy. Stocks in Asia-Pacific markets, Europe and the US all dropped into the red as investors fretted that global growth is weakening, at a time when central banks are raising interest rates to rein in surging inflation.
Comments / 0