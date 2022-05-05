ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Chicago wheat hits 2-week high on Indian crop concerns

By Christopher Walljasper
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Wheat futures up again on India, U.S. weather conditions

* Corn pressured by hopes of planting progress (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously SINGAPORE/PARIS)

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation’s wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops.

Soybean and corn futures traded near even as global supplies remain uncertain and U.S. planting progress stalls amid cool, wet conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 38-1/2 cents to $11.15 a bushel by 11:27 (1627 GMT), after reaching it’s highest level since April 19.

Soybeans added 1-1/2 cent to $16.42 a bushel while corn eased 1-1/4 to $7.93 a bushel.

India, one of the world’s largest producers of wheat, has enjoyed five consecutive years of record wheat harvests, and recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine.

But India this week cut its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes to 105 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields, though top officials at the food ministry have dismissed claims that the country is considering curbing exports.

“There’s just a general shortage of wheat around the world,” said Jack Scoville, market analyst at the Price Futures Group.

U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches.

“We’re going to get some hot temperatures down in Texas, other parts of the Southern Great Plains, which is going to further erode topsoil moisture,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst at Futures International.

Global food security concerns can’t be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and fertilizer output to the world market, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ukraine has enough food stocks to feed its own population, officials said, and hopes to increase grain exports in May through alternative routes as Black Sea ports remain blocked by Russian forces.

Global supply concerns have undergirded U.S. exports, with exporters selling 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

COLUMN-Hedge funds adjust to new normal in oil: Kemp

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Investors made few changes to their petroleum positions last week as prices remained poised between fears of a reduction in supply from Russia and a global slowdown in demand. There are signs traders have absorbed much of the initial shock from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Winter Wheat#Food Industry#Grains Chicago#Dateline#Cbot#The Food Ministry
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy