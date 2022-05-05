ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With Plug Power Shares Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc PLUG, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Cloudflare Stock Today?

Cloudflare Inc NET is trading lower Friday despite reporting better-than-expected financial results and issuing strong guidance. Cloudflare said first-quarter revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $212.17 million, which beat the $205.65 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, which was up from a net loss of 3 cents per share in the prior year quarter.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Hydrogen#Plug Power Inc Plug#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Benzinga Pro
Benzinga

Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD, are trading lower. Concerns over COVID-19 cases in China, as well as U.S. market weakness, have pressured Chinese stocks today. The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks...
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bloodbath Getting Worse: Crypto Experts Say Mid-$20,000 Range May Be Next

One crypto analyst warns investors not to go all-in as Bitcoin drops. Another analyst says BTC is likely heading to the mid-$20,000 range. Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken below $35,000. The price of BTC marked a low of $34,378.04 over the past 24 hours. Apart from a short selloff in January, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been this low in 2022. The apex crypto remains above the key $29,000 level that was tested multiple times in the summer of 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Crashing Hard Today But Its Mascot Dog Is Having A Sound Sleep

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 3.6% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday. DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency marketcap declined 3.5% to $1.5 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -3.6%. 24-hour against Bitcoin 0%. 24-hour against Ethereum 0.9%. 7-day...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 6.33% over the past 24 hours to $0.000020, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $0.000023 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Experts Make Of Crypto Crash, Musk Fears For Life, Payments Are Apple's Next Regulatory Battleground And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Cypto market sell-off and Elon Musk's twitter posts dominated the weekend's news flow. Also making the cut was a warning from billionaire Bill Gates that a recession could be in the cards. The Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point interest rate hike announced last week triggered a positive reaction initially. Yet the relief...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy