Root, who stood down last month after five years in the role, had moved up to No 3 for England's most-recent tour of the West Indies that resulted in a 1-0 series defeat. Root performed well in the role in the Caribbean, finishing as England's leading scorer with 289 runs across his six innings, including two hundreds. But for his career he has had greater joy at four, averaging 51.27, compared to 39.67 at three.

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO