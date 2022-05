When the Detroit Pistons landed Cade Cunningham with the first pick in the NBA Draft, they got a guy they can build around for the foreseeable future. He’s a budding star on a rookie deal, which is one of the most valuable things in the NBA, similar to a star rookie QB in the NFL, as it allows the team to invest resources in the players around them while getting big production at a discount.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO