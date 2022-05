SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- In this hybrid economy, San Francisco's Financial District and other downtown neighborhoods can appear dramatically different from one day to the next. That determines how restaurants operate during the week as they continue to recover from the pandemic."There's so many times people walk through the door and say 'I can't believe you guys are open again' and 'so excited to see you!'" said Robin Rodriguez, the general manager of Bun Mee in San Francisco. "There's almost, like, a 'Golden Gate Bridge look' to your curves on your sales (charts) and your labor and anything you would...

