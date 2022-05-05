ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers drama looms as ‘no one wants to stand up there’ with Trevor Bauer

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Post’s Jon Heyman delivers news and notes from around MLB:

Is Trevor Bauer done?

While we made it clear Bauer earned his two-year ban , many folks even believe he will never pitch again at the big league level. “No one wants to stand up there next to him,” one longtime baseball person said. That is likely to include the Dodgers, as folks around the game believe they would have cut him, and may still, if his sentence is reduced to the point there’s still time left on his Dodgers deal. (No surprise the Dodgers are not commenting.) Even though most don’t see him being signed anywhere (Roberto Osuna is one rare domestic abuser who’s basically banished from MLB), there certainly is no guarantee his 324-game penalty will be upheld .

What he is accused of is heinous (the Washington Post said a third complainant has come forward ). However, the previous high penalty for spousal abuse was only half as long, and even the convicted Hector Olivera got a quarter the penalty. Had Bauer agreed to an MLB deal, word is MLB likely would have been willing to subtract the 99 games he’d already missed as time served, leaving him with 225 games to go. But he thinks he did nothing wrong, and deserves no penalty. (At least that’s what he told MLB and says aloud.)

If the ban is upheld and LA saves the full $65 million, can you imagine how dangerous the Dodgers might be at the deadline? Not that they need much help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoD9k_0fU4ZER400
Trevor Bauer
Getty Images
Rockies, Twins rotation, Fish early surprises

The Rockies are one of the nice early surprises at 14-10 entering Thursday (though in fourth place in the tough NL West). “We might not be the most talented team. But we’re not as bad as people think,” GM Bill Schmidt said. The Rockies rotation might be their best yet, CJ Cron was one of the best signings ($14.5 million over two years) and Kris Bryant showed they mean business.

Another pleasant surprise is the Twins’ rotation, which seemed to be pieced together late and is one of the best in MLB so far. Joe Ryan had a 0.745 WHIP through nine career starts, best since Christy Mathewson (via @dohyoungpark).

Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon looks like one of the best free-agent signings, even after getting 14 times as much as the previous winter ($42 million as compared to $3 million), and with an opt out could rise again next winter,

The Braves look too right-handed. Eddie Rosario (eye) is a big loss. Doctors are amazed he only had 10 strikeouts playing with a hole in the retina of his right (lead) eye. He’s out up to three months after surgery … The Nats are for sale, as there’s said to be some differing opinions about direction among siblings and in-laws. Ted Leonsis, the Capitals owner, is a rumored potential buyer … Unreported agent moves: Pablo Lopez quietly hired Excel awhile back. Lopez has stepped up his game (1.66 ERA) and sounded enthralled in an MLB Network interview after getting married last month. Frankie Montas, a likely July trade candidate, hired Scott Boras a few months back.

Comments / 0

