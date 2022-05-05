ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida sheriff alerts swimmers with video of shark-infested waters

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Frightening footage this week shows hundreds of sharks congregating near Tampa shores, as authorities warned beachgoers to exercise caution.

Pasco County officials posted video to Facebook Wednesday showing the fearsome creatures gliding near a sandbar on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above,” the agency said in the post.

A department aviation unit happened to spot the sharks and captured the unnerving footage.

Pasco officials urged water enthusiasts to be cautious of their surroundings, develop strong swimming skills, enter the water with a pal and never leave kids unattended.

"It's important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above," Pasco County officials said in the post.
ellis kaplan

The agency did not specify the type of sharks featured in the footage.

But prior reports note that Blacktip sharks — which can grow to more than 6 feet long — have been known to frequent the area in years past.

There have been 23 Blacktip shark attacks in Florida since 2006, though none of them were fatal, according to reports .

The agency did not specify the type of sharks featured in the footage.
ellis kaplan

Most recently, a 31-year-old bodysurfer suffered a leg laceration from a Blacktip bite in Miami in 2020.

