ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Inside Aaron Boone’s tirade in Yankees loss: ‘He’s 6 f–king 7’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t exit the field quietly after he was tossed in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Boone went off on home plate umpire Marty Foster in the bottom of the eighth over strike calls on Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge. In a video posted by Jomboy, Boone can be seen yelling, “Make the f–king adjustment,” repeatedly at the ump, which led to him getting ejected.

Boone then threw his gum and stomped onto the field, getting in the umpire’s face to continue the argument.

“F–king make the f–king adjustment. You just missed the same f–king call,” Boone continued.

Foster responded, “What was wrong with that pitch?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiJjb_0fU4Z8Dx00
Aaron Boone argues with umpire Marty Foster during the Yankees’ 2-1 loss at Toronto on Wednesday.
AP

“That ball is f–king down. He’s 6 f–king 7,” Boone screamed, referring to Judge and the pitches below his knees that were called strikes.

“He’s 6-7, that’s a strike if he’s 6-8,” Foster replied to Boone.

“He’s f–king pitching around him and you’re calling f–king strikes in the dirt,” Boone continued yelling.

Warning: Graphic language

Boone wants the ump to make an adjustment, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/hVHyM0ffP5

— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) May 5, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When the ump told Boone to “get out of my face,” Boone yelled again to “make the f—ing adjustment.” The umpire hit back, accusing Boone of spitting on him, and said, “You make the f–king adjustment.”

Boone eventually exited the field. After the game, he addressed the argument .

“We’re playing for a lot and I felt like there were a couple there in situations that didn’t go our way,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WbOg_0fU4Z8Dx00
Home plate umpire Marty Foster accused Aaron Boone of spitting on him during his argument.
Getty Images

When asked about the umpire’s claim that he spit on him, Boone said, “I don’t know. I was pretty mad out there so hopefully not any suspension or anything. I kept it in control somewhat.”

The Yankees begin a three-game series against the Rangers on Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Phillies fans savagely roast Joe Girardi following devastating Mets comeback

The Phillies wasted a brilliant start from Aaron Nola who went 7 innings of 1-run ball with 7 strikeouts on Thursday against the Mets. Even reliever Jeurys Familia pitched a clean eighth inning. Philadelphia entered the 9th with a safe 7-1 lead… that turned out to not be as safe as originally thought. James Norwood and Corey Knebel combined for a 9th inning 7-run explosion that saw the Mets comeback and ultimately win 8-7. And Phillies media/fans placed most of the blame on manager Joe Girardi following the embarrassing defeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Alex Cora ejected: Boston Red Sox manager thrown out by home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the bottom of the third inning Saturday after arguing balls and strikes. Cora was animated as he clapped his hands together and yelled at Torres following a called third strike on Trevor Story for the inning’s first out. The pitch in question was borderline. It clipped the top of the strike zone.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Made A Bold Promise To A Mets Teammate

In baseball, or in all sports for that matter, teammates see each other as brothers and sisters. They fight for one another and give everything they have to help each other succeed for one common goal. The same can be said for the New York Mets, who are off to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marty Foster
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts gives concerning update on Dodgers’ ‘most valuable reliever’

The Dodgers are arguably the most balanced team in MLB and are catching the attention of many. LA features one of the deepest lineups the game has ever seen, a stacked starting rotation, and a sneaky-talented bullpen. But that bullpen is currently without reliever Blake Treinen and the most recent update from manager Dave Robert’s doesn’t bode well for his status moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Blue Jays#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper had message for Phillies after brutal collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Officially Released Sunday

The New York Mets have officially released Robinson Cano. Cano was originally designated for assignment by the Mets last week but has now gotten his full release from the team. The roster was down to 26 players after Cano got DFA'd. The move wasn't surprising, considering how Cano started out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Chris Woodward reacts to Gleyber Torres ‘Little League’ walk-off home run for Yankees

The New York Yankees managed to squeeze out a win against the Texas Rangers, courtesy of a walk-off home run from Gleyber Torres. The home run wasn’t a moonshot, by any definition of the word, as it traveled a mere 369 feet into the seats as the Yankees walked off with the win. Rangers manager Chris Woodward wasn’t too thrilled about the loss, and took a jab at the short corner outfield walls of Yankee Stadium when discussing the walk-off homer, via Talkin’ Yanks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Chris Kreider has seen enough of the Rangers not ‘playing together’

The New York Rangers resiliency was tested in Game 3 and will need to be a major factor in Game 4 on Monday, as they look to avoid going down 3-1 in this series. On Saturday night, the Penguins jumped on Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers early. By the time the first period was over, Pittsburgh staked a 4-1 lead in the game and chased Shesterkin from the net.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy