Garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Sunset Park Thursday morning.

Police say the driver of the truck left the scene.

According to authorities, the driver of that truck who left the scene is likely unaware that they even hit the 35-year-old bicyclist.

The victim was transported to Maimonides Medical Center and pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to release further information on the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 8

adri23
3d ago

to all the bicycle riders please stop getting close to busses trucks and over size vehicles they have the biggest blind spots I beg of you guys please .....with that being said sip...rip prayer be safe 🙏 ❤️

Reply(1)
5
