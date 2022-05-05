Garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Brooklyn
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Sunset Park Thursday morning.
Police say the driver of the truck left the scene.
According to authorities, the driver of that truck who left the scene is likely unaware that they even hit the 35-year-old bicyclist.
The victim was transported to Maimonides Medical Center and pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to release further information on the victim.
An investigation is ongoing.
