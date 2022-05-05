ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Muggsy Bogues: The Shortest NBA Player Ever

By Ellen Gutoskey
Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues isn’t the only short basketball player to have made it to the NBA. But he is the...

Former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues discusses his new book

Former NBA basketball star Muggsy Bogues is well-known for his prowess on the basketball court as a youth, in college and the NBA. At 5’3, he holds the record for being the shortest NBA player ever. But that didn’t keep Muggsy from outmaneuvering much taller players with his steals and quickness such as Patrick Ewing, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and even Michael Jordan.
