Muggsy Bogues: The Shortest NBA Player Ever

It?s an interesting and immutable fact that the NBA is the league where the least surprises happen in the playoffs. It?s not like baseball, hockey, and football, where sheer randomness or one guy getting hot at the worst (or best, depending on your point of view) possible time can end a stacked team?s title hopes. Barring bad injury luck, the more talented team wins the NBA championship virtually every time; the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors winning as many titles as they did was depressingly predictable. But it has actually been true since the league?s founding that great players make great teams: the Boston Celtics won 11 titles in 13 years with an unreal collection of talent that included a litany of Hall of Famers. But it?s hardly just them ? nearly every time, the ?right? team wins.

