OSWEGO COUNTY – Harold Daniel James, 84, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday April 23, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Oswego, New York, on June 8, 1937 to his late parents, Rhea (Murray) and Lansing James. He served in the National Guard. Harold was a Group Leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Syracuse, New York, for 35 years.

PHOENIX, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO