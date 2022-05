FULTON – Jack S. Durfey, 94, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor. Born in Volney, New York, he was a son to the late Albert and Lillian (Chubb) Durfey. Jack was a lifelong resident of Fulton, graduating from Fulton High School. He served in the US Navy during WWII then following his military service he worked as the purchasing agent for Armstrong Cork, retiring after over 30 years. Jack was a talented singer and was a member of the Fulton Men’s Chorus. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed camping and spending the winters in Florida with his wife. Jack especially loved spending time with his family.

