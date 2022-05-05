ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Democrats say they want to reform and simplify caucuses

By Linh Ta
Iowa Democratic Party leaders sent a letter to the Democratic National Committee signaling their intent for the state to remain in the early presidential nominating process.

  • The letter states that IDP intends to reform the Democratic caucuses for 2024 so they are "accessible and straightforward," according to IDP chair Ross Wilburn's letter Wednesday.

Why it matters: Iowa's Democratic caucus process has historically been under scrutiny, but this is the first time the state is truly at risk of losing its first in the nation status .

  • DNC leaders have not been shy about their disdain for the caucuses , arguing Iowa is no longer representative of the modern Democratic party.

Catch up fast: The DNC decided last month to allow any state to apply and vouch for why it should be early in the presidential primary calendar. Being in the top five gives a state political clout and advertising attention.

  • Applications will be reviewed based on a state's diversity, competitiveness in the general election and the ability to administer a fair process.

What they're saying: State law doesn't define how the caucus should be run and local Democrats plan to reform the process "for a 21st-century democracy," according to the letter.

  • While they didn't specify how they would improve upon the caucuses, Iowa Democrats wrote that they intend to simplify the process "so it is easy to understand and offers more options for participation."

Between the lines: Changes could include reconsidering the realignment process or allowing remote participation, Scott Brennan, Iowa’s representative to the DNC, told Iowa Capital Dispatch .

