ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Block Builders Receive Support From Fulton Noon, Sunrise Rotaries, WD Malone, Dental Health Solutions

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FULTON – As the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising campaign is drawing to a close, several civic groups and businesses have pledged their support. “I am honored to support the Block Challenge program. The work that this group has been able to accomplish is outstanding,” said Nancy Kush Ellis from Fulton...

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Celebrates Healthcare Awareness Month

OSWEGO – Oswego Health and the city of Oswego are kicking off Healthcare Awareness Month on the right foot, honoring the systems healthcare workers and employees during a ceremony held yesterday, May 2. Present during the event was Oswego Health President and CEO Michael A. Harlovic and Executive Vice...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malone, NY
Fulton, NY
Society
Fulton, NY
Health
Fulton, NY
Business
City
Fulton, NY
Oswego County Today

Agricultural Science In Focus At Fairley Elementary

HANNIBAL, NY – A science lesson for Fairley Elementary second-graders recently wrapped up with a taste test as students sampled a variety of popcorn. The agriculture lesson, courtesy of 4-H science educator Jolene Zaia, showed the students how corn is planted, how it is used and how it can be modified. Students had the opportunity to see the various parts of a popcorn kernel and how they are all essential in making the kernel “pop.”
HANNIBAL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Casey
Person
Ryan Malone
Oswego County Today

Oswego City-County Youth Bureau To Hold ‘Night Eyes’ Family Fun Night At Camp Zerbe

WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will host a free family fun night on Friday, May 13, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Camp Zerbe in Williamstown. Join parks and recreation staff for a fun night that will include a campfire complete with smores. The event is open for children ages 5 to 12 and attendees will learn about nocturnal animals and participate in a simulation game called “Night Eyes” at dark. Everyone will walk away with a prize.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO Presents Child Advocacy Center With Certificate Of Acknowledgement

FULTON – In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Victim Services Stacie France recently presented Tory DeCaire, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, with a certificate acknowledging the CAC’s commitment to collaborating with OCO’s Services to Aid Families program (SAF) to protect crime victims and their rights in Oswego County.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Fulton Block Builder#Block Challenge#Fulton Sunrise Rotary#Sunrise Rotary#Fbb Director#Dental Health Solutions
Oswego County Today

Elizabeth Mannise: Palermo Firemens Community Day

Our restaurant, The Driveway Inn is preparing for our annual fundraiser. We have been fortunate that every year has been extremely successful with meeting our goals and as with everything the more the word spreads the bigger the event becomes. Thankfully over the years we have gained a lot of support from local businesses and people in the community that have made each year’s event possible. During the past events we have raised a combined $18,852!
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Porchfest Returns For Second Year, Teams Up With Fulton Chalkiest

FULTON – Fulton Porchfest is back in Fulton, New York, for its second year of fun on Sunday, July 10 starting at noon. “Porchfest is a free walk-about day of music, family, and community fun for all ages,” said Event Organizer Tonya Crisafulli. “Local homeowners in the Voorhees Park area open their porches, garages, and yards to local performers by hosting all genres of music, from folk to rock and oldies to originals, all brought to you by performers as far away as Rochester, New York. It’s a day of family and community, and it’s free. Compass Federal Credit Union and Fulton Block Builders understand the importance of community and asked to be part of the day by bringing Downbeat Percussion again this year for an interactive CommUNITY drum circle. We welcome all performers and will work to help you with scheduling… And the day is only getting better. Fulton Chalkfest will join in the fun that day by offering artists of all ages the opportunity to fill our sidewalks and driveways with beautiful chalk art. Wildly successful in 2020, Fulton Chalkfest is back to add to an already growing cultural event. We will even provide you with the chalk. Strong cities offer a foundation of cultural events to its residents, and our residents, in turn, open their city and welcome visitors to enjoy the day right along with us.”
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: May 2, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 571 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from April 25 to May 1), and two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. “Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level is still high,” said Oswego County Public...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Oswego County Today

Explore Military History Across City Of Oswego

OSWEGO – Marilyn V. Huntington, a Friends of Fort Ontario-funded Oswego County AmeriCorps member, presents an illustrated program on the history of the military monuments of the city of Oswego. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks within the old stone...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Local Church Announces Nu 2 U, Bake Sale

OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. The Bag Sale starts at noon on May 14. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be required and available if needed.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy