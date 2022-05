Finally some good news on the injury front, as Tyler Motte is skating and may actually play this series. The news comes at the perfect time, as the Rangers lost Barclay Goodrow to what is believed to be a broken ankle. If that’s true, then Goodrow is likely done for the playoffs. Getting Motte back is key for the Rangers, who are already using their 13F and 14F as regulars due to the injuries. The added depth has helped a lot, but the Rangers need to get bodies back.

