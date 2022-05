RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm weather, busy parks, and of course, it is Mother’s Day. The parks were filled with grill masters, sports enthusiasts, and families spending time together. Being a mom can be challenging, rewarding, and confusing all in a matter of three minutes. So, whether your day is filled with flowers, lunch, or a day of relaxation. If you can’t celebrate with your mom, they are only a phone call away.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO