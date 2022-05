ST. PETERSBURG — A child was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday after getting stuck in an elevator shaft in a home on Snell Isle, authorities said. Firefighters responded about 7:30 p.m. to a home on the 800 block of Brightwaters Boulevard NE after the child became trapped between floors in the elevator shaft, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Crews had to remove part of a ceiling to extricate the child.

