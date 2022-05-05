Dr. Stone Is Getting A Stage Play

Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. TMZ obtained a statement from the actor and his wife Lauren about his condition. They thanked fans for their prayers and did not specify which kind of cancer it was. People on social media are already chiming in with messages of encouragement. Last August, Dow was admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. Back then, people were worried that it was COVID. But, he turned out negative. However the rush of patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused him to have to stay in the emergency room for 24. After that period, a room became available for him.

