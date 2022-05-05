Dr. Stone Is Getting A Stage Play

A Nintendo Switch exclusive has been delayed right before its release. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have a few major releases to anticipate for the remainder of this year, including the likes of Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These are just the marquee Switch exclusives though. There are more Nintendo Switch exclusives than this. For example, there are also smaller releases like Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses, which was supposed to release this spring, but has been delayed at the last second to later in 2022.
Comments / 0