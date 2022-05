JANESVILLE As you might have noticed, we’re in a bona fide, midsummer heat wave. But wait: It's not midsummer. Not even close. In fact, National Weather Service meteorological archives show that it’s not been this hot and muggy in early May since 1993. Then, daytime highs hit 87 degrees. On Wednesday, the mercury hit 94 degrees and partly sunny in parts of Rock County as a dome of hot, humid...

