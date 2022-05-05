ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'King Louis' to start game 2, DeSmith still day-to-day

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

It’s going to be “King Louis” in goal for the Penguins against the Rangers on Thursday night in game two of the first round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said that both goalie Casey DeSmith and forward Rickard Rakell are still day-to-day and are out.

Domingue came in for DeSmith in the second overtime after the starting goalie left the game with a lower-body injury

It was only Domingue’s third appearance ever for the Penguins after signing with the team last September.

It was Domingue’s second ever relief appearance in a NHL post-season game.  He stopped 17 shots including a couple of flurries by New York in OT.  In his previous playoff game, Domingue stopped seven of seven shots for the Golden Knights against Tampa Bay.

With the short benches at Madison Square Garden, Domingue was forced to sit alone where the Zamboni enters the ice.

Domingue instantly became a Pittsburgh legend after he admitted to eating some spicy pork and broccoli in between the first and second overtime periods. Even if his meal wasn't "the best” Domingue said he felt comfortable and no pressure entering the game.

It isn’t much of a surprise that Domingue will get the start. On Wednesday, the Penguins recalled goaltender Alex D’Orio from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

D’Orio has yet to play a game in the NHL and has made most of his starts with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL playing in 53-games.

93.7 The Fan

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

