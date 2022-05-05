ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

$12.4 million bond for former ENC pastor accused of child sex crimes

By Shanteya Hudson, Annette Weston, Jordan Honeycutt
wcti12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAYDEN, Pitt County — A former Ayden pastor is accused of committing sex crimes against children. In a joint investigation with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Winterville Police Department, 66-year-old John Lovelace...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Bond set at $2 million for Reidsville shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting. Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ayden, NC
Crime & Safety
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Faith, NC
City
Ayden, NC
Winterville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Winterville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Enc#Faith Baptist Church#Newschannel#First Baptist Church
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia Jail

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia State JailVirginia Police. Deputies responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault. The investigation revealed an inmate walked across the dayroom and a verbal altercation started with two other inmates, Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32.
VIRGINIA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April. Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy