ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, WY

Saratoga’s drinking water no longer subject to calls on North Platte River

bigfoot99.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wells that the Town of Saratoga uses for municipal drinking water will no longer be subject to calls on the North Platte River issued by the State Engineer. The State Engineer’s Office (SEO) issued such a call in April which required the town to replenish any water it pumped from...

bigfoot99.com

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Wyoming Department of Corrections Reports Death of An Inmate

The Wyoming Department of Corrections recently announced that an inmate of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming has died. David Russell Tarver died on Friday, May 6, 2022. The cause of death has not been released. "Tarver was convicted of Second Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor in...
TORRINGTON, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Blizzard, Winter Storm, Wind Warnings Across SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a variety of weather-related warnings across southeast Wyoming for today. The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:. Winter Weather and High Wind Headlines – Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories across southeast Wyoming...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

A ‘Beautiful Train’ of Elk Cross Grand Teton National Park Road

It doesn't get much more iconic Wyoming than this. A large elk herd described as "a beautiful train" was spotted crossing a road in Grand Teton National Park. This elk migration moment happened just a few days ago according to the video description. Here's a little bit of backstory from the video share about how this moment was captured by RonnieSue Ambrosino:
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
North Platte, NE
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Saratoga, WY
Government
City
North Platte, NE
State
Wyoming State
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff gives $40,000 to Old West Balloon Fest

The Scottsbluff City Council is giving a $40,000 subsidy to the Old West Balloon Fest to help defray lodging costs connected with hosting the National Hot Air Ballooning Championship again this August in connection with the Balloon Fest. The city has provided between $12,000 and $28,000 to the Balloon Fest...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Drinking Water#Water Rights#Water Supply#Seo#Anderson Consulting#The U S Supreme Court
CBS Denver

CDOT Plans Big Project On I-70 From Golden To Eisenhower Tunnel

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning a lot of projects this summer. One of the areas of focus is Interstate 70 from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel. (credit: CBS) In June, CDOT will start work from Golden to Floyd Hill. It’s the busiest stretch of I-70 with more than 60,000 vehicles a day. Drivers will notice changes in speed limits that could shift hour by hour. (credit: CBS) “These speed limit signs adjust to the latest road conditions, so traffic is moving at the safest speeds at that moment to prevent collisions,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. (credit: CBS) CDOT has been testing speed limit changes through the I-25 South Gap Project and said it was successful in protecting construction workers.
GOLDEN, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming's biggest county could lose most of its representation at GOP convention

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s most populous county moved a step closer Thursday to losing nearly all of its delegates to the Wyoming Republican Party convention. The state GOP’s credentials committee recommended the Laramie County Republican Party lose most of its delegates over a rules violation. The vote was 15-8. At the same time, the committee rejected attempts to punish four other counties for minor rule-breaking, raising questions again of selective enforcement. ...
WYOMING STATE
99.9 The Point

The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History

We've all been worrying about the wind, but there will be another weather phenomenon to focus on soon: hail. According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Colorado's hail season runs from mid-April to mid-September — and storms are likely to ramp up in June. Colorado...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Amid disease outbreak at Wyoming wild horse holding facility, advocacy groups call for reform

Eleven wild horses removed from Wyoming rangelands have died of a common but highly contagious bacterial disease at a Wheatland holding facility. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), roughly half of the 2,750 captive horses have shown signs of strangles, an illness that spreads through environmental contamination and can cause lymph nodes in the head and neck to swell and form abscesses.
WYOMING STATE
Government Technology

Climate Change May Mean End of Campfires in Colorado

(TNS) - The days of explorers ambling into Colorado’s backcountry, gathering kindling and sparking a fire for some supper and perhaps a s’more or two are gone. The state’s too dry. Too warm. Wildfire risk is too high and the season lasts all year now. The danger of a camper accidentally sparking a devastating wildfire is too serious.
COLORADO STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Vacancy for Judge in 8th Judicial District - Goshen, Niobrara, and Platte Counties

Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today that District Court Judge Patrick W. Korell, Eighth Judicial District (Goshen, Niobrara & Platte Counties) is resigning effective August 2, 2022. The Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest from...
WYOMING STATE
KXRM

Most rural counties in Colorado

STACKER — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per […]
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy