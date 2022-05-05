How REO Speedwagon Wrote ‘Ridin’ the Storm Out’

Few artists have ever been on a roll like Stevie Wonder was from 1972-80, the era chronicled on Stevie Wonder's Original Musiquarium I. During that time, the Motown prodigy released seven studio albums, all Top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart and six Top 5 on the Billboard 200. Three — 1973's Innervisions, 1974's Fulfillingness' First Finale and 1976's Songs in the Key of Life — won consecutive Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, among the 12 trophies Wonder took home during the run. He also notched 10 Top 10 singles, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Superstition," "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," "You Haven't Done Nothin'," "I Wish" and "Sir Duke."

