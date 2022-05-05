How REO Speedwagon Wrote ‘Ridin’ the Storm Out’

Not many bands can lay claim to writing a song that prompted fans to throw their stash out the car window. As REO Speedwagon keyboardist Neal Doughty tells UCR, “Ridin’ the Storm Out" had just that effect. Singer Kevin Cronin told UCR last year that the song...
Kevin Cronin is celebrating 50 years of ridin' the storm out with REO Speedwagon this year — an anniversary the frontman tells UCR crept up on him. "That was an anniversary that didn't even cross my radar screen," Cronin says. "It didn't dawn on me 'til we played some shows earlier in the year and that came up and I was like, 'Wow!' But, yeah, 50 years ago now is when I joined the band. I can't even believe it. I was 20 years old. I was a baby! It's pretty cool."
The war of words between Ted Nugent and Joan Jett has gone another round, as the Motor City Madman responded to Jett’s recent criticism. “Joan, I love you. It’s real rock and roll, awesome, plus I love lesbians. I think it’s cool,” Nugent declared May 4 via his YouTube channel, insisting that Jett is “the real McCoy.”
When fans watch Top Gun: Maverick -- the long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun -- a familiar song will greet them. The Kenny Loggins classic “Danger Zone” is featured in the film. “I finally met Tom Cruise on Fallon about, slightly before 2020 started,” Loggins recalled during...
The Los Angeles riots broke out in Tom Petty's adopted hometown the same day he returned from a European tour in 1992. "We got back," he said in Paul Zollo's Conversations With Tom Petty, "and all hell broke loose." The unrest traced back to a traffic stop from the year...
Dolly Parton now says she will "accept gracefully" if she is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later in the year. She previously expressed reservations about the nomination because she didn't feel she had earned it, and asked not to be included in the voting process. The Rock Hall confirmed, however, that Parton's name would remain on the ballot.
Few artists have ever been on a roll like Stevie Wonder was from 1972-80, the era chronicled on Stevie Wonder's Original Musiquarium I. During that time, the Motown prodigy released seven studio albums, all Top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart and six Top 5 on the Billboard 200. Three — 1973's Innervisions, 1974's Fulfillingness' First Finale and 1976's Songs in the Key of Life — won consecutive Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, among the 12 trophies Wonder took home during the run. He also notched 10 Top 10 singles, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Superstition," "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," "You Haven't Done Nothin'," "I Wish" and "Sir Duke."
Pat Benatar will finally enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame more than two decades after first becoming eligible, and she suggested the delay was due partially to her insistence on being inducted alongside her husband and bandmate Neil Giraldo. Benatar, who has been eligible for Rock Hall induction...
A new LEGO set will commemorate the Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary. The band's iconic tongue and lips logo, first seen on the album Sticky Fingers in 1971, will be released as a "LEGO Art" set on June 1. The 1,998-piece tribute to the band will also include a soundtrack and...
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 class has been announced. Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon will be enshrined as performers, while Judas Priest get in thanks to the Musical Excellence Award. As has become an annual tradition at UCR, we've...
For a brief moment in the '90s, Saturday Night Live spin-offs and actors were dominating the comedy movie industry, and Mike Myers was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The apex of his success was the Austin Powers franchise, which was birthed on May 2, 1997, with the release of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.
Carly Simon offered a new theory about why her acceptance into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took so long. Despite being eligible since 1996, Simon, a first-time nominee, learned this week that she will be inducted into the Rock Hall as part of its 37th class of honorees, joining Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Judas Priest.
Many have tried to get to the bottom of Bob Dylan throughout his 60-year career. No one has succeeded. His famously enigmatic personality, combined with a decades-deep catalog that runs the gamut from folk to rock to religious music has often left fans, writers and even his fellow musicians puzzled.
It's hard to picture the car scene from 1992's Wayne's World without Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" playing. But if Saturday Night Live head and Wayne's World producer Lorne Michaels had his way, Wayne and Garth probably would've been headbanging to a Guns N' Roses song in the movie instead. That's what...
Robert Plant claimed that one of his classic onstage poses came about because he was afraid of missing notes while singing. The Led Zeppelin legend made the lighthearted comment in the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast, which explores his 2005 song “All the King’s Horses.”. When...
Kiss are working on an expanded box-set version of Creatures of the Night. Gene Simmons confirmed the news during an interview on SiriusXM's Rocktails With Ahmet Zappa show, promising that the set would contain "demos and behind the scenes stuff." A release date hasn't been announced yet. "The Creatures record...
Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
Fan voting for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 has now ended and the results are in. Duran Duran finished out on top with over 900,000 votes. A closer margin presented itself between Eminem's second place standing at roughly 680,000 votes and Pat Benatar following close behind in third with a little over 630,000 votes. Eurythmics (442,000) and Dolly Parton (393,000) came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Dolly Parton, who was recently voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's latest class, is considering ideas for an album of rock music. In a new interview with Billboard, Parton said the record may have to include a collaboration with a band that knows a thing or two about the subject: the Rolling Stones.
Led Zeppelin were no strangers to record-setting stadium concerts by spring 1977. But even by their standards, their mammoth performance at the Pontiac Silverdome near Detroit was a standout. During nine years of touring, the group had played more than its fair share of shows in front of crowds in...
Paul McCartney returned to the road last night in Spokane, Wash., where he launched his 2022 Got Back Tour. The concert marked the former Beatles star's first live performance in more than two years. He began the show with 1964's "Can't Buy Me Love," kicking off an evening that included...
