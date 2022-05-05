ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Joyful music to fill The Center

By The Center For The Arts
Mountain Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalled “the most festive band in the festival circuit,” Los Angeles’ dynamically blended, alt-rock and pop group Magic Giant has amassed more than 100 million streams, climbed Billboard charts spanning multiple genres and has been named one of the 10 Artists You Need to Know by Rolling Stone. The group’s performance...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Mountain Democrat

Longest-running outdoor music festival in Sacramento resumes

After a two-year reprieve, Concerts in the Park will resume, bringing live music back to downtown Sacramento Friday evenings, May 6 through July 29. Always fun and free, Concerts in the Park is the longest-running, outdoor music festival in Sacramento that showcases the talents of local and national bands, artists and DJs at Cesar Chavez Park (9th and J streets) in downtown Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
DoYouRemember?

Comedian And Actor Mike Hagerty Dies At 67

Mike Hagerty has passed away at age 67. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was best known as a character actor on many sitcoms. Charactor actor Mike Hagerty has passed away. He is best known for his role as Mr. Treeger on Friends but he appeared in many sitcoms over the years as minor characters. His final role was in the HBO comedy Somebody, Somewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Part Of Our Culture’: Cinco De Mayo Cruising Celebration Rides Into Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Cinco De Mayo cruising event in Sacramento brought out hundreds of people and their cars to the railyards. The event was sponsored by the Sacramento Lowrider Commission and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. Tricked out low riders, cool cars, and of course, lots of food and drinks filled the railyards area for a holiday celebration. “We’re just car lovers,” said Sacramento car lover, Jesus Diaz. He celebrated Cinco De Mayo with his fellow cruisers. “It’s part of our culture, Mexican Americans,” he said. Since high school, Diaz has owned old cars, and now, he’s passing along the lowrider tradition to the next generation. “I do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Apple Hill Growers celebrate moms this weekend

Moms are always working overtime — juggling work, children’s school, household management and more. The Apple Hill Growers make it easy to celebrate mom with a taste of the region this weekend. No Mother’s Day is complete without a champagne toast! Apple Hill wineries are open, a few farms are offering flowers, plants and fresh veggies and the weather will be perfect for picnics.
CELEBRATIONS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Tommy Castro celebrates new album with Folsom show

Internationally beloved guitarist, singer and songwriter Tommy Castro will celebrate the release of his trailblazing new album, “Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town,” with a live performance featuring Castro and his band, The Painkillers, at the Powerhouse Pub in Folsom on Sunday, May 8. 2022 marks...
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

The Arts: Performing arts blossom in May

And then, life snapped back to normal. Whatever “normal” is nowadays. Folks are getting out more. Conversations — and smiles! — with strangers are popping up in the spring sunshine. Winter’s fears are fading and the promise of summer is before all. Life is a...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Celebrate Olde Coloma Theatre’s 50th season

Olde Coloma Theatre is calling its 2022 season Season50. The season begins May 6 and runs through Dec. 18. There will be five family-friendly presentations that continue the theater’s five-decade commitment to melodrama and fun for all ages. Season 50 begins with “The Return of the Muddenstuckers!” Or “The...
COLOMA, CA

