One way to to launch a new bar in the year 2022 is to imbue it with the air of secrecy. Of every possible concept—martini joints, Instagram bait, dives (not that you can truly open a new dive)—speakeasy concepts and simply hidden bars have emerged as this moment’s trend. They’re down staircases, behind fake facades, inside other businesses and obscured in plain sight. Foxtail, which opens on Friday, April 29, is behind velvet curtains in the lobby of the Arlo Soho Hotel. It follows Lindens restaurant, which opened in November.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO