ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Longtime GF religious leader Fr. William Sherman dies at 94

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime Grand Forks religious leader has died. Father William Sherman died Wednesday at a Grand Forks nursing home. He was...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
CBS Minnesota

Tisen Doverspike-Wiggins Charged In Erick Stevens’ Fatal Shooting In St. Paul’s Frogtown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say they’ve arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning’s homicide in the Frogtown neighborhood. The police department said officers responded to the 700 block of Edmund Avenue around 3:30 a.m., finding a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was reported to be in agony and unable to answer officers’ questions. The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died. On Thursday, he was identified as 26-year-old Erick Stevens of St. Paul. (credit: CBS) On Friday, police say they took 20-year-old Tisen Doverspike-Wiggins into custody in connection with the homicide....
SAINT PAUL, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming For All Of North Dakota In May

North Dakotans will be treated to another show in the skies coming up in mid-May. On the night of May 15th and May 16th, 2022, North America will witness a total lunar eclipse. This amazing celestial lineup combination of the sun, earth, and the moon will play out with the eastern and central time zones seeing the entire event. Mountain and Pacific zones will witness the eclipse in progress as the moon rises.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Society
KX News

Lillyanna’s Fight: Bismarck student suffers tragic injury

On April 16, Lillyanna Morales dove off a water slide at the indoor pool at the Ramkota Hotel. The pool was too shallow, and Lillyanna collided with the hard floor. She was then sent to three different hospitals for emergency care, finally ending up in the Minneapolis Hospital. “She was taken to Bismarck,” said Saunda […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

A Medical Mystery Has Arrived In North Dakota

This is a mystery in North Dakota that even the associated press picked up on. So here are a couple of questions for you, how does an individual get hepatitis? What exactly is hepatitis? I just want to make sure I quote from the health experts - according to healthline.com "Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Alcohol consumption, several health conditions, and some medications can all cause this condition. However, viral infections are the most common cause of hepatitis" Now this part I know, because I worked at a restaurant years ago, THE most common rule of employees was to ALWAYS wash your hands. So there are many ways of catching hepatitis.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Leader#Church Service#St Michael#Church In Grand Forks#Ndsu
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Chase Hurdle Family Waiting For Closure

I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

Walz OKs MN Guard support for ND flooding

Governor Tim Walz today (Fri) authorized Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter support for the State of North Dakota’s flood response. The authorization follows a request from North Dakota officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The assistance is authorized via Emergency Executive Order 22-10. “Spring floods continue to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Minnesota

Eagle Brook Church Expanding To Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest church in Minnesota is expanding from the suburbs into downtown Minneapolis. Eagle Brook Church will be going into the River City Church building on Hennepin Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. River City Church, formerly First Baptist Church, owns the building and will relocate. (credit: CBS) Pastor Jason Strand said River City Church could have gotten more money if they sold to a developer, but they wanted to keep the building a church. Eagle Brook is a satellite church and has campuses all over the metro and Rochester. This will be the 11th campus. Up to 40,000 people attend Eagle Brook services in a given week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy