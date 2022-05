CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials said they made quick work of West Guth Park Duck Pond to improve it's water levels after the community brought it to their attention. "Yeah a lot different than when Easter was around, the pond was completely dry, and only had about a foot of water in it," said Corpus Christi Councilman Billy Lerma. "You know all it is is about communication, you know, people bring it to my attention, I pick up the phone and send it off to the right direction."

