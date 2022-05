The Tennessee Titans shocked the football world during the 2022 NFL Draft when they traded Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round and third-round pick. It sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and the Titans fan base. Tennessee fans went nuts online in disbelief that their team traded away arguably the second best player behind Derrick Henry. After all, they were the number one seed in the AFC last season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO