A new, Washington wine pass arrives in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Wine lovers, rejoice! Visit Tri-Cities has released the ‘Heart of the Washington Wine Country’ Pass to enhance the wine-tasting experience in the community. The pass features award-wining wineries throughout the region.

The wine pass, according to Visit Tri-Cities, offers experiences from nine participating wineries throughout the Tri-Cities including locations like Red Mountain and Prosser which is considered the birthplace of Washington wine.

Passholders can enjoy significant savings; it’s estimated that the face value of the experiences offered is more than $150. Pass prices start at $42.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Heart of Washington Wine Country pass,” said Michael Novakovich, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities. “It creates the opportunity to promote the Tri-Cities as a premier wine destination in the Pacific Northwest by showcasing our winery partners.”

There are three different pass options, at different price points:

One day for $42

Three days for $68

90 days for $85

You can purchase the pass online at Visit Tri-Cities.com. It will be delivered to your phone via text and email instantly, and is ready for use after.

When you visit one of the nine participating wineries, just show your pass to collect the special offer.

To purchase your Heart of Washington Wine Country Pass and plan your Tri-Cities wine weekend, check out their website .

