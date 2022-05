Thanks to the fine work of several agencies, Texas streets are a little safer tonight. 23-year-old Kevin Garcia, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is back in custody following his arrest in El Paso last month. A member of the Chuco Tango gang, Garcia has been wanted since September 2021, after failing to appear on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and theft of property.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO