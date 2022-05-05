ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Home health company settles over false MassHealth billing charges

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnMC2_0fU4OmZf00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has come to a settlement agreement with a home health care company over MassHealth billing practices.

Integrity Home Care Solutions, LLC of Tewksbury, and its owners, President and CEO Joseph W. Kimani and Vice President Beatrix Fingfing agreed to pay $550,000 after allegations that they billed the state’s Medicaid program, MassHealth, for services that were not authorized by a physician. MassHealth regulations require physician approval on medically necessary services before billing the state.

AG’s office recovers over $55-million in Medicaid fraud in 2021

In addition to the monetary settlement, the company will undergo MassHealth regulation compliance trainings to be overseen by an independent compliance monitor over a three-year period.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
WWLP

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
MassLive.com

Allegations of patient neglect, inadequate care and in some cases death: Five Mass. nursing homes reach settlement with AG

Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office reached settlements with five Massachusetts nursing homes to resolve allegations of patient neglect, insufficient staff training, and inadequate care for vulnerable nursing home residents, which, in some instances, resulted in deaths. The settlements will return more than $250,000 to the state and require important...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Tewksbury, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masshealth#Home Health#Llc#Medicaid#Ag
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Walmart store closed due to CO release

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Walmart Superstore on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill was closed for hours on Wednesday after at least eight people felt the effects of a carbon monoxide release. Emergency medical services personnel were called to the store to evaluate their conditions. The U.S....
WALLKILL, NY
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBEC AM

Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Mess with This Item

We've recently been examining some laws that don't make a whole lot of sense in Massachusetts. The laws were put into motion way back when, but don't really hold much water in today's world. Yet many of these head-scratchers are technically still on the books. Don't be offended though, Massachusetts isn't the only state that has some bizarre laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Former Mobster Demands Return of $268,000 Seized by State

A one-time Boston mobster who served 16 years in prison before he was freed by a judge who ruled that prosecutors may have coerced him into admitting to a role in a killing he had no part in has sued the state attorney general for the return of $268,000 he says was unjustifiably confiscated.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy