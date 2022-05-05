ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police offering reward after synagogue vandalized in Portland

By Jon Brown
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are offering a reward for information regarding recent acts of vandalism and arson against a synagogue in Portland, Oregon. Scorch marks were discovered Monday on the doors of Congregation Beth Israel in northwest Portland. Anti-Semitic graffiti that read "Die Juden" was scrawled in yellow spray paint against one of its...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Antisemitism#Synagogue#Violent Crime#Anti Semitic#Rabbi#Oregon Live#Portland Fire Rescue#D Ore#Congregation
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KDRV

Son of local Sheriff Deputy brought back home to Southern Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- For those who may have witnessed several law enforcement vehicles driving along I-5 from Rogue River to Central Point Friday night thinking something like an accident had happened, that was not the case. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies throughout Jackson County came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Fox News

742K+
Followers
155K+
Post
625M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy