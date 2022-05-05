ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cognitive Impairment After Severe COVID-19 Infection

By Nina Cosdon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of cognitive deficit after COVID-19 infection increased with illness severity. As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease and treatment options improve, public attention is gradually shifting toward life after infection. Specifically, “long COVID,” the post-acute lingering symptoms, have come into focus. Cognitive and mental health symptoms...

scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Autopsies suggest COVID’s smell loss is caused by inflammation, not virus

Although the loss of smell and taste became apparent symptoms of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, researchers are still working out why that happens—is the virus directly infecting and destroying the cells responsible for these critical senses, or is it collateral damage from our immune systems fighting off the invading foe?
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
AL.com

BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
