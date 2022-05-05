ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Mama duck, ducklings parade through elementary school halls

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2ABb_0fU4Nqp800

HERSHEY, Pa. — “Make Way for Ducklings” is frequently read in elementary school classrooms. But students in Hershey, Pennsylvania, had to make way for the birds in real life.

Students and teachers at Milton Hershey School lined the school hallways as a mama duck and her ducklings waddled through the building, WHTM reported.

The ducklings were born after the mama duck laid eggs in the school’s sensory garden, WGAL reported.

The family paraded through the school under the watchful eyes of the staff and students before finding a new home at a pond within the school’s campus.

The Milton Hershey School was founded on Nov. 15, 1909, by chocolate magnate Milton S. Hershey in his company’s town. It was created as a home and school for orphaned boys. It is now a school where children from low-income families live and learn.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Hershey, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Hershey
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Massachusetts family brings home a coyote pup thinking it’s a dog

CAPE COD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family brought home a coyote pup by accident, thinking it was a dog that was lost. The puppy, according to Boston 25 News, was found wandering and in distress by a side of a busy road. A family driving by the area was concerned for the pup and brought him home. It didn’t take long for them to realize they made a mistake, and they contacted the Cape Wildlife Center for assistance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Elementary School#Ducklings#Whtm#Wgal#The Milton Hershey School#Chocolate
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pennsylvania home for sale featuring built-in cave

MARIETTA, Pa. — A home for sale in central Pennsylvania has been getting a lot of attention for an unlikely feature: a rock cave. The home is listed for sale on Market Street in Marietta for $297,000. The three-bedroom, two-bath house sits on 0.17 acres and is described by Century21 realtors as contemporary.
MARIETTA, PA
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother arrested for potential overdose in baby

A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after allegedly exposing her baby to drugs. Jennah Stimer, of Washington County, allegedly told police she gave her baby some paste that contained drugs. KDKA reports that Stimer took the baby to the hospital for a potential overdose but first responders took the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy