ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Mama duck, ducklings parade through elementary school halls

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwllS_0fU4NLtx00

HERSHEY, Pa. — “Make Way for Ducklings” is frequently read in elementary school classrooms. But students in Hershey, Pennsylvania, had to make way for the birds in real life.

Students and teachers at Milton Hershey School lined the school hallways as a mama duck and her ducklings waddled through the building, WHTM reported.

The ducklings were born after the mama duck laid eggs in the school’s sensory garden, WGAL reported.

The family paraded through the school under the watchful eyes of the staff and students before finding a new home at a pond within the school’s campus.

The Milton Hershey School was founded on Nov. 15, 1909, by chocolate magnate Milton S. Hershey in his company’s town. It was created as a home and school for orphaned boys. It is now a school where children from low-income families live and learn.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Teachers stop man in van from abducting Cumberland County elementary school student

Teachers at a Camp Hill elementary school protected a student who was approached by a stranger Thursday, district officials said. The West Creek Hills Elementary School student was approached by a man in a van while she was walking outside school on the 400 block of Erford Road, according to an email the East Pennsboro School District sent to parents Friday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Hershey, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
UPI News

California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat. The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary posted a video to YouTube showing the capture of a California kingsnake found lurking in...
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Hershey
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother arrested for potential overdose in baby

A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after allegedly exposing her baby to drugs. Jennah Stimer, of Washington County, allegedly told police she gave her baby some paste that contained drugs. KDKA reports that Stimer took the baby to the hospital for a potential overdose but first responders took the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Storming Crab opens for business on upper Peach Street

A long-time vacant spot that was once Steak ‘n Shake is now home to a new restaurant on upper Peach Street. Storming Crab has opened for business after about eight months of preparation. During that time, the restaurant was completely redone on the inside. The Corporate Manager said the location and the area gave them […]
ERIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Elementary School#Ducklings#Whtm#Wgal#The Milton Hershey School#Chocolate
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in 9 Pennsylvania flocks, 3.8 million birds lost

Bird flu was detected in two commercial duck flocks in Berks County on May 3, reports the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. This brings Pennsylvania up to nine total commercial flocks impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza and 3.8 million birds culled preventatively or killed by the disease. The bird flu has not been found in any backyard flocks in the state, yet.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing boy found in Columbia

A boy reported missing in Columbia, Lancaster County, has been found and is safe. The 13-year-old boy was found inside his own house by a family dog. Police had used drones, police K9s and done yard-by-yard searches for the boy Friday morning. The boy had come home Thursday night around...
COLUMBIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
PennLive.com

Nonprofit purchases Walnut Street building

The Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers’ Association is moving to a prominent spot in Penbrook. The organization purchased the 5,427-square-foot former Penbrook Trust building at 2551 Walnut St. from The ARC of Dauphin and Lebanon Counties. The Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers’ Association announced the purchase on its Facebook page and...
PENBROOK, PA
WGAL

Ducklings rescued in Lancaster County

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon, Officer Odenwalt and Det. Van Ausdal from the East Cocalico Township Police Department responded to a report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain. The officers were dispatched to the first block of Scenic Drive and with the assistance of several...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
70K+
Followers
101K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy