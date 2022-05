Microsoft has open sourced the code for the 27-year-old program 3D Movie Maker — and it's all thanks to someone who asked on Twitter. Foone, whose Twitter profile says they're a "hardware and software necromancer," asked the tech giant for the source code to the program so they could expand and extend it. Microsoft doesn't own the BRender engine it runs on, which potentially posed a problem, but the one who does own it told Foone that he would be happy to open source it if he can find a copy. Thankfully, someone kept a copy of the engine, and Microsoft was able to release the program's code in its entirety.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO