Edina celebrates Building Safety Month in May

 3 days ago

The city of Edina is among communities across the world that are celebrating Building Safety Month in May, raising awareness about building safety.

The Edina City Council recently signed a proclamation encouraging residents to commit to improve building safety and to realize the essential service provided by local and state building departments, fire prevention bureaus and federal agencies in protecting lives and property, according to a city news release.

The 42nd-annual Building Safety Month is a worldwide campaign, presented by the International Code Council, its members and partners, to encourage building safety. This year’s campaign, “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action,” is intended to bring attention to the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces people occupy.

Houses and buildings that are built in compliance with building safety codes and the officials who enforce those codes are essential to helping communities become affordable, resilient and energy and water-efficient, the news release said. Building Safety Month provides homeowners, government officials and members of the public with the information and resources to prepare and protect their built environment.

“We are coming into construction season and Building Safety Month is a great reminder to obtain the required permits for code compliance and safety,” Chief Building Official Dave Fisher said.

This year’s campaign themes: May 1-8, “Planning for a Safe & Sustainable Tomorrow;” May 9-15, “Exploring Careers in Building Safety;” May 16-22, “Understanding Disaster Mitigation;” and May 23-31, “Creating a Safe & Abundant Water Supply.”

To learn more about Building Safety Month, go to buildingsafetymonth.org.

For more information about Edina’s Building Inspections Division, go to edinamn.gov/inspections.

