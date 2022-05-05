Downtown Casper theaters set to reopen; America will start with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster Top Gun came out years before Monica Barbaro was born, but the Californian actress is at the heart of its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Starring as female fighter pilot Phoenix, Barbaro is part of a new generation of Air Force heroes that includes stars like Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Manny Jacinto. Transforming into her no-nonsense character, a woman who rose through the ranks in a male-dominated field and more than holds her own, is something Barbaro will never forget. “It was ten months of filming while going through intense training and flying in jets,” she says, moments before the film’s world premiere on board the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done—a completely life-changing experience.”

