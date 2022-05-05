ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

Eagle Saturday Market opens May 7

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Eagle Saturday Market will be opening on May...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Junior groundwater users face curtailment by May 20

The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources on Thursday issued a methodology order for Snake River groundwater users, predicting a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region during the 2022 irrigation season. The shortfall prediction means that the Department...
Post Register

People hiking the Boise Foothills too soon after rain, Ridge to Rivers says

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With the recent rainstorms, Ridge to Rivers is cautioning people to let the Boise Foothills dry out before hiking them. "The general rule of thumb is fairly simple," Ridge to Rivers says. "If we have received a decent rain, give the trails at least a half-day to dry back out."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Theo G. Gneiting of Idaho Falls ran into a spot of trouble this week in 1922 when he failed to recognize Bingham County Deputy Sheriff George Ezell. Gneiting had made a trip to Blackfoot to sell some moonshine liquor. According to a report in the Deseret News, Ezell bought the hootch from Gneiting, then arrested him. Gneiting waived preliminary examination and was fined $150 (which, adjusted for inflation, would amount to $2,567 in today’s dollars). Meanwhile, the Blackfoot River was running at near-flood stage, threatening to inundate the Yellowstone Highway at a point south of town. A dike was built to check the flood, and cooler weather on May 8 also checked the rising waters.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

