Eagle Saturday Market opens May 7

Theo G. Gneiting of Idaho Falls ran into a spot of trouble this week in 1922 when he failed to recognize Bingham County Deputy Sheriff George Ezell. Gneiting had made a trip to Blackfoot to sell some moonshine liquor. According to a report in the Deseret News, Ezell bought the hootch from Gneiting, then arrested him. Gneiting waived preliminary examination and was fined $150 (which, adjusted for inflation, would amount to $2,567 in today’s dollars). Meanwhile, the Blackfoot River was running at near-flood stage, threatening to inundate the Yellowstone Highway at a point south of town. A dike was built to check the flood, and cooler weather on May 8 also checked the rising waters.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO