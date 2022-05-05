More than 10,000 OG&E customers without power

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – After severe weather moved through the state on Wednesday, OG&E crews immediately got to work to restore power to communities across Oklahoma.

Officials say Seminole, Tecumseh, and surrounding communities were significantly impacted by high winds and tornadoes on Wednesday evening.

As of 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, approximately 10,300 OG&E customers are without power. The majority of the outages are located in Seminole and Oklahoma counties.

More than 500 personnel are working to restore power and evaluate damage in those areas.

Officials stress that if storms increase on Thursday, crews may need to pause their work to stay safe.

You can report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.