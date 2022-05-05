ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Flash Flood Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
County
Creek County, OK
City
Paden, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Okfuskee County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 AM EDT Tuesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late tonight through late Tuesday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 8:16 AM and 9:03 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 9:03 AM and 9:56 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 9:39 AM and 10:32 PM. STRAITS POINT MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 3.5 1.9 2.1 1.0 Moderate 09/09 PM 3.5 1.9 2.1 1.0 Moderate 10/08 AM 3.5 1.9 2.2 1.0 Moderate 10/10 PM 3.5 1.9 2.1 1.0 Moderate 11/10 AM 3.4 1.8 2.0 1.0 Minor 11/11 PM 3.4 1.8 1.9 1.0 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 8000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 8000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT AND WESTERN BOYD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for north central Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Nws#Urban Areas#Rogers#Broken Arrow Bristow
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin and Clay Counties. In North Dakota, Cass, Barnes, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the immediate Atlantic coast. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LAC QUI PARLE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southwest Elko County A quick burst of moderate to heavy snow with gusty winds through 2:30 am will create hazardous driving conditions A quick burst of moderate to heavy snow is heading into the area, particularly from Spring Creek to Lamoille. This, coupled with gusty winds, is dropping visibility to 1/2 to 1 mile and creating slick roads. This band is expected to move east by around 2:30 am or so. Please avoid travel in the area if possible as roads will be hazardous. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 10:57 AM and 11:44 PM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 9:07 AM and 9:53 PM. NORTH BEACH MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 AM 3.1 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 10/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.7 1.0 None 10/11 AM 2.9 1.5 1.7 0.5 None 11/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.7 1.0 None 11/11 AM 2.8 1.4 1.7 0.5 None 12/01 AM 3.1 1.7 1.7 0.5 Minor : SOLOMONS ISLAND MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/09 AM 3.4 1.9 2.0 1.0 Minor 09/09 PM 3.1 1.6 1.9 1.0 Minor 10/10 AM 3.4 1.9 2.0 1.0 Minor 10/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.8 1.0 Minor 11/11 AM 3.2 1.7 1.8 1.0 Minor 12/12 AM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1.0 Minor
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the immediate Atlantic coast. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees. * WHERE...In the Treasure Valley as low as 30 degrees and in the Western Magic Valley as low as 28 degrees. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill new crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy