One thing to know about each of the Rams' 17 undrafted rookies

The Los Angeles Rams’ roster grew on Wednesday when the team agreed to terms with 17 undrafted free agents. That was in addition to the eight players they drafted over the weekend, giving them 25 total rookies.

The group of undrafted rookies includes an offensive linemen and a heavy focus on the defensive side of the ball, giving the Rams even more depth at key positions of need.

Here’s one thing to know about each of the Rams’ 17 undrafted free agents.

OG Jack Snyder, San Jose State

First San Jose State football player pursuing urban planning Master’s degree

Snyder already graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration, but he’s not done in the classroom. He’s also pursuing a Master’s degree in urban planning, and according to his bio on San Jose State’s website, he’s the first football player in program history to focus on urban planning at the graduate level.

TE Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State

Played all 15 games during LSU’s undefeated national championship season

Pettigrew transferred from LSU to McNeese State, but not before he won a national championship. He was part of LSU’s historic season in 2019, with the team going 15-0 and winning a national title. Joe Burrow, of course, was the quarterback that year, and would go on to be the No. 1 overall pick.

TE Roger Carter, Georgia State

Georgia State career leader in catches and yards by a TE

Carter can play fullback and tight end, but he primarily played tight end in college. He finished his career with 96 receptions, 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns, setting the school record for total receptions and receiving yards by a tight end.

WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State

Led Big Sky in receiving yards last season

Last season, McCutcheon really broke out. He caught 63 passes for 1,219 yards, leading the conference in receiving. Prior to the 2021 season, he had just 31 catches and 522 yards in his previous three years at Montana State. He also caught nine touchdown passes.

ILB Jake Hummel, Iowa State

He won three state championships in high school

Hummel was a highly successful player at Dowling Catholic. In his three years on the varsity team, Dowling Catholic went 37-2 and won three state championships. Hummel was a team captain as a senior and finished that year with 66 tackles and two interceptions, with one pick-six.

OLB Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State

Led Missouri Valley Conference with 9 sacks last season

Not only was Thomas a third-team All-American in 2021, but he was first-team all-conference and led the Missouri Valley with nine sacks. He finished second in conference Defensive Player of the Year voting, too, dominating as a senior last season.

OLB Benton Whitley, Holy Cross

He had about 10 offers from NFL teams after the draft

Whitley told MassLive that after the draft, he had about 10 offers to choose from. He ultimately picked the Rams after looking at their depth chart and defensive scheme. The finalists were the Falcons, Cardinals and Rams, but he felt he fit best in the Rams’ scheme because of his ability to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense.

OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State

He was a semifinalist for the “Academic Heisman”

In each of the last three years, he was a Campbell Trophy semifinalist, which is essentially the equivalent of the Heisman academically. He was also a Senior CLASS Award candidate and graduated with a degree in psychology.

OLB Keir Thomas, Florida State

Played six seasons at South Carolina and FSU

Thomas gained a ton of experience in college at two major programs. He played a total of six seasons at South Carolina and Florida State, playing 59 games and making 44 starts. He recorded 15 sacks and 30.5 tackles for a loss in his college career.

IDL Dion Novil, North Texas

One of four players in program history with 37+ TFL

Novil was voted second-team All-Conference USA by coaches in 2021 and finished his career at North Texas with 37.5 tackles for a loss. That made him just one of four players with at least 37 tackles for a loss in program history.

IDL Elijah Garcia, Rice

Played 49 consecutive games to finish his career

As long as Rice had a game, Garcia would be on the field. He finished his career playing 49 consecutive games, including 27 straight starts. His 67 tackles in 2021 were the most by a Rice interior defender since 1986.

CB T.J. Carter, TCU

Was rated No. 1 DB in Tennessee out of high school

Carter was a highly rated recruit out of Stratford High School in Nasvhille. According to Scout.com, he was the top-ranked defensive back in Tennessee and was the 19th-best recruit in the state, according to ESPN.

CB Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin

Third-team All-Big Ten in 2021

He was voted third-team All-Big Ten in each of the last two years, putting together two quality seasons at cornerback for Wisconsin. He finished his career with five interceptions and 19 passes defensed.

CB Duron Lowe, Liberty

Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in college

Lowe picked off two passes in each of the last two seasons and had 13 pass breakups in his career, but he was also successful as a kick returner. In 2019 and 2020, he returned a total of two kickoffs for touchdowns, averaging 26.6 yards per return in his career.

S Jairon McVea, Baylor

Played second-most games in Baylor history (59)

McVea was always on the field for Baylor, spending five years in the program. He played 59 total games, which is the second-most of any player in school history. Last season, he played 13 games and made four starts, finishing third on the team with two interceptions.

S Daniel Isom, Washington State

All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2020 and 2021

Isom never broke through as an All-Pac-12 selection, but he was an honorable mention in each of the last two years. Last season, he picked off one pass and finished with a career-best 56 tackles, his third straight year with at least 30 tackles at Washington State. He began his career at Northern Illinois as a freshman in 2016.

P Cameron Dicker, Texas

Was Texas’ kicker and punter last season

Dicker was a do-it-all specialist for Texas last year, serving as their punter and kicker. The Rams listed him as a punter and certainly don’t need help at kicker, but he’s capable of doing both. Last season, he made 13 of 15 field goals and averaged 46.8 yards per punt.