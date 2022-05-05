ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

MacCorkle Ave in S. Charleston back open after crash

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VALeg_0fU4Llj900

UPDATE (5:04 P.M. May 5, 2022): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston are now back open.

UPDATE (2:09 P.M. May 5, 2022): A tractor-trailer hauling scrap steel overturned in South Charleston near the intersection of Jefferson Road and MacCorkle Avenue.

Scrap steel debris spilled into the westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue.

Both westbound lanes are closed and one eastbound lane is open.

UPDATE: (1:22 P.M. May 5, 2022): Authorities say MacCorkle Avenue SW will be shut down for several hours near the Bob Evans in South Charleston as authorities clear debris from the roadway following a crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0Dzb_0fU4Llj900
(Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Director Adam Rogers)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says drivers should avoid MacCorkle Avenue SW near Bob Evans in South Charleston due to traffic caused by an accident around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Metro says there are no injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Metro reports responders include the South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYzKy_0fU4Llj900
(Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Director Adam Rogers)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Nitro/St. Albans Bridge back open

UPDATE (5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): Both southbound lanes have now reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash has shut down the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. All southbound lanes appear to be blocked by emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported. There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Oakwood Rd. exit reopened after 4-vehicle crash

UPDATE (4:15 p.m. on May 4, 2022) — West Virginia 511 traffic cameras show the Oakwood Road Exit B-South on Corridor G is reopened. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a four-vehicle accident occurred around 2 p.m. at Corridor G South & Oakwood Road Exit B-South. Traffic camera footage shows the exit is possibly […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Single-vehicle crash with entrapment kills one

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5): The man killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Guyan River Road has been identified. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 29-year-old Robert Todd McBride, of South Point, OH, lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle in the 5100 block of Guyan River Road. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Traffic
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Traffic
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek help locating missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. CPD says James Quesenberry, 34, of Charleston was last seen April 16, 2022 driving a silver 2012 Ford Focus. According to CPD, there was a recent hit on the license plate recognition system in the Winfield […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Maccorkle Avenue Sw#Metro#News Daily Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Two people dead in I-70 westbound crash in West Virginia

(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-79N shut down at Mink Shoals

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down near Mink Shoals on Wednesday. Kanawha Metro says that a single vehicle is on its side in the roadway. Crews are currently on the scene. There is no word yet on injuries or when the roadway will reopen. 13 News will continue to update this story as […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a river. One of the dead is a volunteer firefighter, who was trying to rescue a mother and child who were in the crash. New information has been released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Kanawha County man

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. Joshua Redington, 35, of St. Albans, was last seen in the Clinton Avenue area of St. Albans on Monday, April 25, authorities say. Redington has blue eyes and currently has shoulder-length brown hair. He stands […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man steals car with child inside from Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside from the gas station at Piggly Wiggly on Spring Street in Charleston. The child was unharmed and was let out about a block away near Giovanni’s Pizza. Charleston PD’s Criminal Investigation Division says the happened around 3 p.m. on April 30. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy