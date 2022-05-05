MacCorkle Ave in S. Charleston back open after crash

UPDATE (5:04 P.M. May 5, 2022): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston are now back open.

UPDATE (2:09 P.M. May 5, 2022): A tractor-trailer hauling scrap steel overturned in South Charleston near the intersection of Jefferson Road and MacCorkle Avenue.

Scrap steel debris spilled into the westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue.

Both westbound lanes are closed and one eastbound lane is open.

UPDATE: (1:22 P.M. May 5, 2022): Authorities say MacCorkle Avenue SW will be shut down for several hours near the Bob Evans in South Charleston as authorities clear debris from the roadway following a crash.

(Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Director Adam Rogers)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says drivers should avoid MacCorkle Avenue SW near Bob Evans in South Charleston due to traffic caused by an accident around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Metro says there are no injuries.

Metro reports responders include the South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance.

(Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Director Adam Rogers)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.