David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' to feature Will Smith, Cardi B in Season 4

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 5 (UPI) -- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will feature Will Smith, Cardi B and other stars in Season 4.

Netflix announced a list of guests for the upcoming season of the talk show Thursday.

Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Kevin Durant will also appear in the season.

Deadline said Smith's episode was filmed before the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.

My Next Guest is hosted by David Letterman and premiered in 2018. The series is Letterman's first since his retirement from the Late Show in 2015.

Previous guests include Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kanye West, George Clooney and president Barack Obama.

Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival Tuesday. Rock was also present at the festival and joked about the incident, saying, "Was that Will Smith?"

David Letterman turns 75: a look back

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

