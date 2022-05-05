ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Progressive agriculture safety day

By Sarah Lehman
 3 days ago

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – More than 300 children filled the Vermilion County fairgrounds Wednesday. That was for Progressive Ag Safety Day.

Students learned about grain bins, all-terrain vehicle safety, even nutrition and mindfulness.

Organizers said they hope students will take what they learn, apply it to their lives, and spread that information to others.

“These are fifth and sixth graders. They can go home and share things with their parents. They can share things with their younger siblings that they learned and maybe we have a ripple effect not just those 325 kids, but more past that,” Amy Rademaker, health and farm safety coordinator for Carle Hospital, said.

This marks the first event of the year. Another program is set next week in Gibson City. Organizers travel around to different places and teach health and safety to as many students as possible.

