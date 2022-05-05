Police respond to car accident

UPDATE

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Neil Street and Kirby Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of an accident with injuries.

An investigation of the incident revealed that a car attempted to turn onto Kirby from Neil Street, crossing the median and striking another vehicle. During the collision, the car being struck overturned and the occupant became trapped inside, requiring extraction from first responders.

Police said the driver of the vehicle causing the collision was determined to be intoxicated at the time of the incident. The other driver suffered injuries including broken bones but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

