ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Georgia man suspected of murdering his child’s mother nabbed in McAllen

By Erika De Los Reyes
myrgv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia man accused of murdering the mother of his own child has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in McAllen. Roberto Andablo Gaona, 31, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm...

myrgv.com

Comments / 3

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Gbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy