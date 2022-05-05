ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Butch’s Bar Fire Debris Pile Removed

By Kevin Boneske
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlightly more than two months after Butch’s Bar was destroyed by fire, the site on the southeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Nebraska Street will stand vacant, said Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief Tim Dietman. Removal of the debris proceeded after the conclusion of an on-site investigation, he said....

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Food Drink#Sturgeon Bay Fire
1240 WJIM

Passage Known As “Death’s Door” is Home to Scores of Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan

Located in Door County, Wisconsin the narrow passage known as Death's Door is situated between the tip of the Wisconsin peninsula and Plum Island in the waters of Lake Michigan. Shrouded in mystery, it was one of the only ways to get from the trading post in Green Bay, WI to the rest of the Great Lakes. Originally known as "Porte des Morts", how did this passage acquire such an ominous name?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Burnett County wildfire contained, evacuation lifted

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — Officials say a wildfire in Burnett County, Wisconsin that prompted an immediate evacuation alert has been contained. According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, the fire poses no threat to any structures and the evacuation has been lifted. Officials, however, say smoke will be in the area throughout the night.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI

